Boston Business Journal

Stop & Shop releases closure date for 8 Massachusetts stores

By Grant Welker

Stop & Shop’s headquarters in Quincy center.

Stop & Shop will close eight Massachusetts stores by Oct. 31, the Quincy-based company said.

Stop & Shop first announced the closure of what it called underperforming stores in July. The closure date was first reported by the Patriot Ledger.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us