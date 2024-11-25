Boston Business Journal

Subscriber growth stalls at Boston Globe

By Don Seiffert

The Boston Globe Taunton printing plant has become less and less busy in the years since it opened in 2017.

For more than a year now, the Boston Globe has been unable to grow its online audience fast enough to make up for a steady loss of print subscribers.

The Boston Globe Media Co. filed its semiannual report to the newspaper industry nonprofit Alliance for Audited Media last week, one of the only times it publicly discloses its print and online readership. The filing shows that for the six months from March to September this year, its total combined average weekday circulation — which combines all print readers and online ones — was lower than it was during the same period in 2023.

