Take a look inside Raffles, Back Bay's new luxury hotel and condos

Raffles Boston celebrated its opening earlier this fall in Back Bay, adding another tower to the city skyline and creating another option for luxury home hunters and hotel guests looking for somewhere to lay their head in Boston.

The $400 million, 35-story building features 146 residences and 147 hotel rooms. Residents began moving in this past June, and at this point 85% of the condos have sold, according to a Raffles spokesperson, a feat considering the sluggish market in Boston for luxury condos.

Developer Jordan Warshaw of The Noannet Group and hotelier Gary Saunders of Saunders Hotel Group partnered with investment firm Cain International on the project, the first mixed-use property in North America for the Raffles brand. Rockwell Group contributed design work.

For a look inside Raffles Boston, check out the slideshow from Boston Business Journal