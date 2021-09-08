Take a Walk Through the Seaport's $550M Omni Boston Hotel

When Mike Jorgenson held a job fair earlier this summer for the hundreds of openings at the Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport, many left in tears. They weren’t tears of sadness. They were tears of joy.

Jorgensen and his team hired 450 workers to staff the hotel, which opened Wednesday. Many of the workers had been laid off or furloughed for close to two years as a result of COVID-19 pandemic's devastating impact on the hospitality industry.

At full capacity, the $550 million, 1,055-room Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport will be closer to 700 employees. While demand for hotel rooms is still not near pre-pandemic levels, it's beginning to return, Jorgensen said. For 2022, the Seaport Omni has booked 90,000 rooms for group travel. It has $90 million in future revenue booked.

