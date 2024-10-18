Takeda is again laying off Massachusetts employees

For the third time this year, Takeda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has disclosed plans to lay off workers at its Cambridge and Lexington sites.

Massachusetts’ largest biotech employer said in a state filing shared with the Business Journal on Friday that these additional layoffs would impact 45 employees at its Cambridge sites and 34 employees based at its Lexington sites.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal