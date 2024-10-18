Cambridge

Takeda is again laying off Massachusetts employees

By Hannah Green

Takeda’s local headquarters are located in the old Genzyme building at 650 East Kendall St. in Cambridge.

For the third time this year, Takeda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has disclosed plans to lay off workers at its Cambridge and Lexington sites. 

Massachusetts’ largest biotech employer said in a state filing shared with the Business Journal on Friday that these additional layoffs would impact 45 employees at its Cambridge sites and 34 employees based at its Lexington sites. 

