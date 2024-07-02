Boston Business Journal

Takeda to cut more employees; another local biotech braces for layoffs

By Hannah Green

Boston Business Journal/Gary Higgins

More job cuts are coming at Takeda Pharmaceuticals Inc. just a few weeks after the pharmaceutical giant announced it planned to lay off 641 Massachusetts employees.

The state's largest biotech employer, Takeda wrote in a state filing shared with the Business Journal on Friday that it expects to cut 189 more positions in Cambridge, as well as 31 positions in Lexington.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

