Talbots to Close Massachusetts Distribution Center, Lay Off More Than 200

By Grant Welker

Hingham women’s clothing retailer Talbots is closing its Lakeville distribution center and plans to lay off the facility’s 277 employees in phases in coming months.

Talbots, which has about a dozen stores in the Boston area and more than 500 worldwide, told the Business Journal on Thursday it will move Lakeville's fulfillment and distribution center operations to other facilities. The company said the closure will take place in phases through November, but didn’t offer further details on where fulfillment and distribution will instead take place.

