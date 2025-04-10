Tariff pause offers little relief, Mass. business leaders say

While President Donald Trump’s 90-day tariff pause sent stocks soaring on Wednesday, the policy still leaves Massachusetts employers with a lot of uncertainty around where, when and how to invest in their businesses, according to leaders of the state’s business groups.

Trump revealed Wednesday afternoon that the heavy tariffs he announced last week against many countries would be lowered to 10% for the next 90 days. He ramped up tariffs against China even further, however.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal