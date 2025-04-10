Boston Business Journal

Tariff pause offers little relief, Mass. business leaders say

By Greg Ryan

A container ship is unloaded at Conley Terminal along the South Boston waterfront. International Longshoremen’s Association members on the East and Gulf coasts, including workers at Boston’s Conley Terminal, began striking early Tuesday morning.

While President Donald Trump’s 90-day tariff pause sent stocks soaring on Wednesday, the policy still leaves Massachusetts employers with a lot of uncertainty around where, when and how to invest in their businesses, according to leaders of the state’s business groups.

Trump revealed Wednesday afternoon that the heavy tariffs he announced last week against many countries would be lowered to 10% for the next 90 days. He ramped up tariffs against China even further, however.

