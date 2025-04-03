Health

Tariffs on medical devices could raise health care costs

By Hannah Green

President Trump unveiled sweeping tariffs on Wednesday that will affect medical device companies, and may lead to higher healthcare costs.

The tariffs announced by President Donald Trump on Wednesday will impact the medical device industry are could significantly increase the cost of health care in the U.S, say experts.

“Unless there are changes to the medical device tariff situation, that will eventually trickle down to an increase in healthcare costs,” Jeff Stoll, national leader of life sciences for KPMG’s strategy practice, told the Boston Business Journal.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

