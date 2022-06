To celebrate the Boston Celtics hosting the NBA Finals starting tonight, TD Garden is offering home fans an array of green-themed food and drink items.

Those lucky enough to snag tickets for Games 3 and 4 this week will find, for example, a “Big Bad Burger,” which features five burger patties, bacon, American cheese, and traditional toppings, all on top of a Celtics green (you read that right) colored bun.

