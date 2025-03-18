Teenage patient on Massachusetts company's muscular dystrophy gene therapy dies

A teenager with Duchenne muscular dystrophy who was treated with Sarepta Therapeutics’ gene therapy has died, spurring a selloff of the company's stock Tuesday morning.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. said on Tuesday morning that the 16-year-old patient died of acute liver failure in December 2024 following his treatment with Elevidys, which is the first-ever gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

The Cambridge biotech noted that acute liver failure is a known possible side effect of Elevidys and other AAV-mediated gene therapies. However, Sarepta said death resulting from acute liver failure has not been previously reported in patients taking its gene therapy. Elevidys has been used to treat more than 800 patients in trials or as an approved therapy.

