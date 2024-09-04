The biggest summer retail openings in the Boston area

New locations by growing chains Revival Cafe + Kitchen, Mamaleh’s and others. The first Panera to Go store in Massachusetts. More buzzworthy store openings on Newbury Street and in the Seaport.

This past summer saw a notable number of retail openings, including shops and restaurants as well as hotels, reflecting continuing consumer demand and opportunities at new and vacant locations.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal