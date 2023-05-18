Boston Business Journal

The New Tallest Tower in Downtown Crossing Opens to Residents

By Grant Welker

Boston Business Journal

Nearly seven years after developer MP Boston was chosen to redevelop a city-owned parking garage in downtown Boston, the neighborhood’s tallest building is now open to residents.

The first residents of Winthrop Center have moved in, and nearly a quarter of the building’s 317 residential units have been bought, including a $14 million unit that’s under contract.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Health Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us