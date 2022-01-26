The Pandemic-Fueled Exodus From Boston Appears to Have Slowed Down

Covid-19 may be sticking around, but new data suggest the flight of Boston residents out of the city seen earlier in the pandemic is all but over.

Soon after Covid slammed Boston in the spring of 2020, residents began moving out of their homes in the city in higher-than-usual numbers, according to a Business Journal analysis of change-of-address filings with the U.S. Postal Service. That finding supported anecdotal evidence that, when some people realized they would be cooped up at home because of the virus, they craved more space than the city could afford them.

