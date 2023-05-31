The Red Sox Are Spending Less. Fans Are Still Paying a Bundle

The Red Sox don’t have the star-studded roster it has had in the past, or the record to accompany it. But the team still plays in Major League Baseball's oldest ballpark, and one of the sport’s smallest, and Fenway Park still attracts a crowd.

That draw, as many Sox fans know well, comes with quite a cost.

Fenway is yet again Major League Baseball’s most expensive ballpark experience, according to a report released Tuesday by the website SportingPost. A family of four would spend an average of $374 for tickets, parking, a hot dog, beer, soda and a team hat, the site’s survey found.

That makes Fenway easily the league’s most expensive. Next closest are the Chicago Cubs, whose average cost of $353 likewise comes with one of the league’s oldest ballparks, Wrigley Field, which opened a few years after Fenway and attracts fans from across the country in a similar way to Fenway.

Seeing the Sox, most recently valued by Forbes at $4.5 billion for third highest in baseball, costs twice as much as three other teams: the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Miami Marlins and the Tampa Bay Rays.

