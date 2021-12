The debate over the status of ride-haling drivers and the ever-growing number of companies becoming publicly traded via either IPOs or SPACs were among the top local stories of 2021. But the events shaping the local tech and venture capital beat this year did not stop there.

Here are some of the top Boston-area tech stories of 2021:

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal