The World Cup Starts Sunday. Here's Where to Watch in Boston

The 2022 Men's World Cup kicks off this Sunday, when Ecuador will take on host country Qatar at 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

The U.S. men's national soccer team will play its first game the following day, squaring off against Wales at 2 p.m. The tournament has been marred by controversy surrounding the choice of Qatar as the first Arab country to host the tournament, and significant questions about human rights violations loom over the games.

Still, many local Boston bars are counting on it to draw crowds. In fact, Massachusetts is tied with Texas as the state with the third-highest interest in the World Cup, according to BetMassachusetts.com, a sports betting site that used searches on Google to determine their rankings.

