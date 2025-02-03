Boston Business Journal

Thermo Fisher cuts 300 Massachusetts jobs

By Hannah Green

simulation

The largest medical device firm in Massachusetts is once again making cuts to its local workforce.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. plans to lay off 300 employees across its Cambridge and Plainville sites, according to a recent state filing. The job cuts will be effective March 30.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us