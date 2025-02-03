Thermo Fisher cuts 300 Massachusetts jobs

The largest medical device firm in Massachusetts is once again making cuts to its local workforce.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. plans to lay off 300 employees across its Cambridge and Plainville sites, according to a recent state filing. The job cuts will be effective March 30.
