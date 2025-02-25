Thermo Fisher makes a $4B acquisition

The state’s largest medical device firm is making significant additions to its portfolio and workforce with its latest acquisition involving a Minnesota-based company.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) has struck a deal with Solventum (NYSE: SOLV) to buy its purification and filtration business for about $4.1 billion in cash. The acquisition should close by the end of 2025.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal