Thermo Fisher makes a $4B acquisition

The state’s largest medical device firm is making significant additions to its portfolio and workforce with its latest acquisition involving a Minnesota-based company.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) has struck a deal with Solventum (NYSE: SOLV) to buy its purification and filtration business for about $4.1 billion in cash. The acquisition should close by the end of 2025.
