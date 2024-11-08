Boston Business Journal

Thermo Fisher to close Lexington facility, cut 160 jobs in Mass.

By Hannah Green

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. plans to lay off employees in connection with the closing of a Lexington facility, as well as reducing its workforce at sites in Plainville and Cambridge. 

The Waltham-based company, which is the largest medical device firm in Massachusetts, notified the state that the job cuts would impact a total of 160 employees across the three sites. The layoffs are expected to begin on Jan. 6, 2025, and could continue through Nov. 6, 2026, Thermo Fisher said in a letter to the state that was shared with the Business Journal on Friday. 

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us