Thermo Fisher to close Lexington facility, cut 160 jobs in Mass.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. plans to lay off employees in connection with the closing of a Lexington facility, as well as reducing its workforce at sites in Plainville and Cambridge.
The Waltham-based company, which is the largest medical device firm in Massachusetts, notified the state that the job cuts would impact a total of 160 employees across the three sites. The layoffs are expected to begin on Jan. 6, 2025, and could continue through Nov. 6, 2026, Thermo Fisher said in a letter to the state that was shared with the Business Journal on Friday.
