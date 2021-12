The coronavirus pandemic may have finally caught up with the brewing industry.

According to research and brewery interviews conducted by the Boston Business Journal, only 38 breweries are looking at possibly growing, opening or entering the commercial market in 2022.

Typically, half of the breweries that plan to open in a given year actually do so, setting up 2022 to have one of the slowest growths since the industry started to explode in 2016.

