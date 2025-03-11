These 5 Mass. companies lost $21 billion in Monday's stock selloff

Five of the largest publicly-traded companies based in Massachusetts collectively lost more than $21 billion in market value yesterday as the stock market fell on new fears of a recession.

The S&P 500 stock index fell 2.7%, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 4% yesterday in what Reuters called the biggest one-day stock drop since September 2022. The selloff was spurred by the mounting tariff war driven by President Donald Trump and the possibility of a federal government shutdown, among other factors, according to Reuters.

