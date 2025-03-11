These 5 Mass. companies lost $21 billion in Monday's stock selloff

Five of the largest publicly-traded companies based in Massachusetts collectively lost more than $21 billion in market value yesterday as the stock market fell on new fears of a recession.
The S&P 500 stock index fell 2.7%, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 4% yesterday in what Reuters called the biggest one-day stock drop since September 2022. The selloff was spurred by the mounting tariff war driven by President Donald Trump and the possibility of a federal government shutdown, among other factors, according to Reuters.
WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE
|
Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
More on this story from Boston Business Journal
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal