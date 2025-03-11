Boston Business Journal

These 5 Mass. companies lost $21 billion in Monday's stock selloff

By Don Seiffert

Monday’s selloff was spurred by the mounting tariff war driven by President Donald Trump and the possibility of a federal government shutdown are among the reasons for the drop.

Five of the largest publicly-traded companies based in Massachusetts collectively lost more than $21 billion in market value yesterday as the stock market fell on new fears of a recession.

The S&P 500 stock index fell 2.7%, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 4% yesterday in what Reuters called the biggest one-day stock drop since September 2022. The selloff was spurred by the mounting tariff war driven by President Donald Trump and the possibility of a federal government shutdown, among other factors, according to Reuters. 

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us