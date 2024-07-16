Boston Business Journal

These are Massachusetts' best hospitals, according to U.S News & World Report

By Isabel Tehan

Two Boston hospitals are among the 20 best in the country, according to the U.S. News and World Report’s annual list.

Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital are the only two Massachusetts hospitals to make the report’s “honor roll,” which this year featured 20 hospitals across the country. As of last year, the digital media company no longer ranks the top hospitals nationwide, with the explanation that all of those on the honor roll have attained the highest standard of care.

