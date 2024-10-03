Boston Business Journal

These are the 25 wealthiest ZIP codes in Massachusetts

By Greg Ryan

Boston Business Journal

It wasn’t long ago that only a handful of Massachusetts ZIP codes were tony enough to boast a median household income of $200,000.

No more.

According to a Business Journal analysis of the latest U.S. Census Bureau data, the Bay State is home to 18 ZIP codes with a median income at least that high. In four ZIPs, the median is now over $250,000.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

