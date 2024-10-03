These are the 25 wealthiest ZIP codes in Massachusetts

It wasn’t long ago that only a handful of Massachusetts ZIP codes were tony enough to boast a median household income of $200,000.
No more.
STAY IN THE KNOW
|
Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
|
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
According to a Business Journal analysis of the latest U.S. Census Bureau data, the Bay State is home to 18 ZIP codes with a median income at least that high. In four ZIPs, the median is now over $250,000.
More on this story from Boston Business Journal
Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal