These are the 25 wealthiest ZIP codes in Massachusetts

It wasn’t long ago that only a handful of Massachusetts ZIP codes were tony enough to boast a median household income of $200,000.

No more.

According to a Business Journal analysis of the latest U.S. Census Bureau data, the Bay State is home to 18 ZIP codes with a median income at least that high. In four ZIPs, the median is now over $250,000.

