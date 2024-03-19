These Boston-area organizations landed Mackenzie Scott grants

Three Boston-area nonprofits said Tuesday they’ve each received $2 million from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, who has built a reputation for unrestricted giving to smaller community nonprofits across the country.

Interise provides education for entrepreneurs, Smart From the Start provides multi-generational family support, and Family Nurturing Center offers free programs for children and families.

Those three are the latest in a growing list of nonprofits that have benefited from Scott’s largess as the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Scott created Yield Giving, an entity that says it has given more than $17 billion to more than 2,300 nonprofits.

