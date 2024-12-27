These Mass. colleges receive the most health research funding

Many Massachusetts colleges conduct important health-related research — and earn significant federal funding in order to do so.
While the largest amounts of funding from the National Institutes of Health go to hospitals such as Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Hospital, campuses get a major share, too.
WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE
|
>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
More on this story from Boston Business Journal
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal