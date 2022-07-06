These Mass. Companies Have Lost the Most Value This Year

It’s been a brutal first half of the year for some of the biggest public companies in Massachusetts.

Even after a slight rebound in the second half of June, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down about 16% for the year. The S&P 500 has performed even worse, down 21% as the year reaches its halfway mark.

The plunging stock market has wiped out billions of dollars in market capitalization for major public companies across Massachusetts, according to a Business Journal review. That includes $266 billion in value among the top 10 biggest losers combined.

Life sciences and tech companies in the Boston area have made news for layoffs and a lack of initial public offerings so far this year, but those that have lost the most value span industries from health care to real estate to information technology.

