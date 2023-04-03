Boston Business Journal

These Mass. Tech Companies Cut Hundreds of Jobs in Q1

By Lucia Maffei

Tech companies made deep cuts in the size of their workforces in the first quarter of 2023, continuing a trend anchored in economic uncertainty that began last year.

Over 540 tech companies worldwide laid off workers as of the start of April, resulting in more than 166,000 employees losing their jobs, according to layoff tracking site Layoffs.fyi. That's more than the total for all of last year.

The Business Journal has learned of 30 tech companies based in Massachusetts or with operations in the state that reduced their teams in the first quarter, with hundreds of Bay State residents losing their positions.

The list included tech giants such as Microsoft Corp., Alphabet or Amazon.com Inc. that announced cuts and did not disclose any information on the impact of their decision on the state, even when the companies had significant presence in Greater Boston.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Click here to see the full list from Boston Business Journal

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us