These Massachusetts communities have the highest tax rates for 2025

Tax rates among most cities and towns across Massachusetts have gotten lower every year since 2021, and this past year was no exception. That’s the good news.
The bad news is, property-value assessments of single-family homes have risen faster than tax rates have declined.
WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE
|
Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
More on this story from Boston Business Journal
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal