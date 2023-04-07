This $25M Estate Features an Indoor Pool and a Life-Sized Chess Set

The vistas may remind you of the southern Italian coast. But you’re actually in Manchester-by-the-Sea, just 10 minutes away from a Whole Foods.

Located on a private peninsula, an estate known as Seahome boasts an amazing custom home, a historic stone teahouse, sweeping lawns and dramatic water views.

“It’s one of the coolest places I’ve ever been,” said Lance Robb of LandVest, Inc. Along with Sophie Soman, Robb has the listing for $25 million.

The 16,000-square-foot villa and 1925 stone teahouse are sited on 4.4 acres of landscaped grounds. The views include Manchester Harbor, Chubb Island, Misery Island and the Atlantic Ocean. A deep water dock and a private sandy beach add to the magic.

The main house was built in 1880 for Robert C. Hooper who established the Boston Terrier dog breed.

