This $6.25M Seaport Residence Offers Stunning Skyline Views of Boston

Longtime Boston residents will remember the Seaport District as a desolate place with acres of parking lots. In recent years, it has been transformed into a neighborhood that draws people from across the region to its destination restaurants and bars, trendy retail shops, concerts and events like the Holiday Market at Snowport. Pedestrians in the Seaport can enjoy bistro tables and chairs, giant swings, plastic flamingos and an ice skating rink.

The Seaport is also home to some Boston’s most luxurious condos. A corner residence has just hit the market: Unit 6A at Twenty Two Liberty on Fan Pier. It offers timeless style, spectacular sunsets and captivating close-ups of Boston Harbor and the city skyline through walls of windows.

With two bedrooms, a spacious office, an up-to-the-minute kitchen and two and a half bathrooms, the well-designed $6,250,000 residence is a gem.

“It’s the nicest listing I’ve had in 13 years,” says agent Neda Vander Stoep of Coldwell Banker Realty.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal