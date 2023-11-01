Boston Business Journal

This Cape Cod hospital just opened a new $10M ICU

By Cassie McGrath

Falmouth Hospital opened a new intensive care unit Tuesday, a $10 million, 11,000-square-foot space with 10 patient rooms

A member of Cape Cod Healthcare, Falmouth Hospital relocated its ICU from the first floor of to the second floor, where was previously a maternity ward. It's part of a long-term strategic plan to upgrade and modernize the facilities, the organization said.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us