This Iconic New York Bakery Is Coming to Back Bay

Levain Bakery, a longtime popular purveyor of cookies and other baked goods, is the latest name in New York food that's making a move into Boston.

Levain is planning an opening next March on Newbury Street, joining another native New York eatery on the same block: Double Zero, a pizzeria known for its plant-based ingredients. In Kenmore Square, New York’s Blue Ribbon Restaurant Group of New York will be replacing the departed sibling restaurants Eastern Standard, Island Creek Oyster Bar and the Hawthorne.

