This is the most expensive Duxbury property ever listed

You can always tell when a highly skilled designer has created the vibe of a home. It’s beautiful, carefully curated and looks very expensive.

That’s certainly the case with a sprawling waterfront estate in Duxbury that’s on the market for $11,995,000. It’s listed for the highest price ever asked for a property in the town’s history. Beth Dickerson and Michael Moran of Gibson Sotheby's International Realty share the listing.

