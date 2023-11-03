Boston Business Journal

This is the most expensive Duxbury property ever listed

By Cindy Bailen

Boston Business Journal

You can always tell when a highly skilled designer has created the vibe of a home. It’s beautiful, carefully curated and looks very expensive.

That’s certainly the case with a sprawling waterfront estate in Duxbury that’s on the market for $11,995,000. It’s listed for the highest price ever asked for a property in the town’s history. Beth Dickerson and Michael Moran of Gibson Sotheby's International Realty share the listing.

Click here to see a slideshow of photos from inside the house from Boston Business Journal

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us