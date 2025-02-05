This major Massachusetts tech employer will end remote work next month

Add Dell Technologies Inc. to the list of companies poised to end remote work by mandating that employees show up to their offices five days a week.
Employees living within about an hour’s drive of Dell offices are expected to be at their desks full-time beginning March 3, according to a report in Business Insider that cited an internal email written by founder and CEO Michael Dell.
