Boston Business Journal

This major Massachusetts tech employer will end remote work next month

By Bob Sechler

Michael Dell, the founder, chairman, and CEO of Dell Technologies, speaks at South by Southwest in 2024.

Add Dell Technologies Inc. to the list of companies poised to end remote work by mandating that employees show up to their offices five days a week.

Employees living within about an hour’s drive of Dell offices are expected to be at their desks full-time beginning March 3, according to a report in Business Insider that cited an internal email written by founder and CEO Michael Dell.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us