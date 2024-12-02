This Massachusetts estate complete with a helipad is on the market for $9M

If you ever need to get home in a hurry, this custom Chateauesque estate in Dartmouth has a heliport on its expansive grounds.

That’s just one of this South Coast home’s many amenities – which also includes a temperature-controlled garage for 13 cars, perfect for your Ferrari collection.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal