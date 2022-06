This year’s Boston Marathon raised $35.6 million for almost 240 local nonprofits, according to the Boston Athletic Association.

The 126th marathon, which returned to April for the first time in three years, saw 2,566 fundraising athletes out of nearly 25,000 participants, according to BAA. More than 98% finished the race, which featured athletes from 111 countries and all 50 states.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal