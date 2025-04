Former Red Sox great Pedro Martinez, actor Jennifer Coolidge and heroic pilot Sully Sullenberger are among the biggest names scheduled to speak at college graduation ceremonies in Massachusetts this spring.

Martinez will speak at Fisher College, while Coolidge will speak at her alma mater, Emerson College. Sullenberger will address Endicott College.

