Three new shops headed to Arsenal Yards, plus more retail news

Arsenal Yards in Watertown continues to fill out with three new tenants announced for next year, following two others that opened just this month.
The sandwich chain Jersey Mike’s Subs, the dog salon Splash and Dash Groomerie & Boutique, and a J. Crew Factory store are slated for 2024 openings, along with previously announced steakhouse chain Medium Rare.
