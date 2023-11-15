TJX pulls back on e-commerce as store sales rise

TJX Companies Inc. has shuttered its HomeGoods.com e-commerce business as customer traffic at its brick-and-mortar stores drove above-expected sales over the past few months.

Framingham-based TJX, which operates discount retailers TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods and Sierra, reported its third-quarter earnings Wednesday. It posted a year-over-year jump of 6% in comparable-store sales for the three months that ended in October. That number excludes the company's e-commerce businesses and newly opened stores.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal