TJX Reports Revenue Growth, Announces $2.5B in Share Buybacks

TJX Companies Inc. reported significant growth for the 12 months ending in January, and says it plans to benefit investors with a plan to buy back another $2.5 billion in shares while raising its dividend.

The Framingham-based company reported nearly $50 billion in total net sales in fiscal 2023, an increase of 3% from the year before. The fourth quarter sales were $14.5 billion, an increase of 5% from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. TJX’s financial 2023 ended on Jan. 28 of this year.

