The Framingham-based parent company of TJ Maxx and Marshalls said in a filing Thursday that is will sell its stake in a Luxembourg-based company that bills itself as "the first and only chain of off-price stores in Russia."

TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) said in the filing that "Given the recent Russian invasion on Ukraine (the company) has committed to divesting its equity ownership in Familia in support of the people of Ukraine."

More on this story from Boston Business Journal