Toast loses $2.3B in value after removing 99-cent user fee

The market value of Boston-based Toast Inc. took a significant hit Wednesday after the restaurant tech company announced plans to drop a controversial 99-cent user fee.
The restaurant management platform provider said Wednesday it decided to remove the order processing fee on customer orders over $10 from the new version of its digital ordering suite by the end of this week.
More on this story from Boston Business Journal
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal