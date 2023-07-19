Boston Business Journal

Toast loses $2.3B in value after removing 99-cent user fee

By Lucia Maffei

The market value of Boston-based Toast Inc. took a significant hit Wednesday after the restaurant tech company announced plans to drop a controversial 99-cent user fee.

The restaurant management platform provider said Wednesday it decided to remove the order processing fee on customer orders over $10 from the new version of its digital ordering suite by the end of this week.

