Toast to move headquarters to Fort Point from Fenway

By Greg Ryan

Toast Inc. will move its headquarters to an office building in Boston's Fort Point neighborhood now occupied by fellow technology firm GoTo, formerly known as LogMeIn.

The restaurant-tech provider revealed in May that it would break off its lease at 401 Park Drive in Fenway early and look for new space.

