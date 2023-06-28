Toilet tech: BU, MIT graduates want to automate the toilet seat

The battle over the toilet seat being left up or down has been waged in many households over the years. A new startup says it's solved that problem.

Kevin Tang, who claims to have become something of a toilet expert, says some people just can’t remember to close the lid and seat in their bathrooms, helping prevent pets, personal belongings — or other people — from falling in. Outside the home, it turns out, there are times it is best when the seat is left up: Tang and his team of fellow student entrepreneurs learned that a raised seat at public venues keeps a toilet more sanitary — since a seat left lowered can become a mess when people don't bother to raise it before using the toilet.

After years of research and perfecting their toilet technology, Tang and his co-founders say they're now ready to roll out two products to keep bathroom users happy in both of these situations. Their startup, Cleana, is selling a self-raising toilet seat for commercial use and a self-lowering toilet seat for the home.

Tang is a graduate of Boston University and was named to the BostInno 25 Under 25 class of 2022. His co-founders include fellow BU graduates Andy Chang and Max Pounanov and, from MIT, Richard Li. Tang said they met through cross-school mixer events and teamed up because they wanted to enter BU’s New Venture Competition after taking some introductory entrepreneurship classes.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal