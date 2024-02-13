Trader Joe's plaza off Route 2 sells for $21 million

Newton-based Crosspoint Associates has acquired an Acton shopping center anchored by Trader Joe’s from a Clarion Partners affiliate for $21 million.
The 75,500-square-foot plaza, named Brookside Shops, also features Staples and Talbots stores and an X-Golf location, among other retailers. Built in 2002, the center is located at 145 Great Road, less than two miles from the Route 2 rotary near the Acton-Concord border.
More on this story from Boston Business Journal
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal