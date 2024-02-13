Trader Joe's plaza off Route 2 sells for $21 million

Newton-based Crosspoint Associates has acquired an Acton shopping center anchored by Trader Joe’s from a Clarion Partners affiliate for $21 million.

The 75,500-square-foot plaza, named Brookside Shops, also features Staples and Talbots stores and an X-Golf location, among other retailers. Built in 2002, the center is located at 145 Great Road, less than two miles from the Route 2 rotary near the Acton-Concord border.

