Boston Business Journal

Trader Joe's plaza off Route 2 sells for $21 million

By Greg Ryan

Newton-based Crosspoint Associates has acquired an Acton shopping center anchored by Trader Joe’s from a Clarion Partners affiliate for $21 million.

The 75,500-square-foot plaza, named Brookside Shops, also features Staples and Talbots stores and an X-Golf location, among other retailers. Built in 2002, the center is located at 145 Great Road, less than two miles from the Route 2 rotary near the Acton-Concord border.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us