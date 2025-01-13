Tufts again breaks heart transplant record, despite growing competition

Tufts Medical Center broke its own record for adult heart transplants completed in a year in 2024, despite new competition from Beth Israel Lahey Health.

The Boston hospital’s Advanced Heart Failure and Cardiac Transplantation Program completed 70 heart transplants in 2024, up from 61 last year, which at the time was the record in New England. Nationwide, heart transplants increased from 2023 to 2024 by just 1%, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing.

