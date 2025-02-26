Health care

Tufts doctor aims to heal Massachusetts' primary care crisis

Tufts Medicine executive Dr. Deeb Salem was the brainchild behind the Physician Pathway Act, which was signed into law at the tail end of 2024

By Isabel Hart

Dr. Deeb Salem, senior vice president for academic integration at Tufts Medicine worked with the Massachusetts Medical Society to bring the primary care shortage problem to the attention of state government years ago.

The primary care crisis in Massachusetts isn’t getting any better, but under a new state law, thousands of foreign-trained physicians will soon have a way to practice medicine in the state, potentially easing the shortage.

Longtime physician and Tufts Medicine executive Dr. Deeb Salem was the brainchild behind the Physician Pathway Act, which was signed into law at the tail end of 2024. The law stipulates a way for internationally trained physicians to practice primary care in Massachusetts

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Health careMassachusettsTufts University
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us