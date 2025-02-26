Tufts doctor aims to heal Massachusetts' primary care crisis

The primary care crisis in Massachusetts isn’t getting any better, but under a new state law, thousands of foreign-trained physicians will soon have a way to practice medicine in the state, potentially easing the shortage.

Longtime physician and Tufts Medicine executive Dr. Deeb Salem was the brainchild behind the Physician Pathway Act, which was signed into law at the tail end of 2024. The law stipulates a way for internationally trained physicians to practice primary care in Massachusetts.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal