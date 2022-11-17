Tufts University Names New President

Tufts University has named a provost from Johns Hopkins University as its new president.

Sunil Kumar expected to begin working in the new role next July. Kumar, whose appointment was announced Thursday, will succeed Anthony Monaco, who's led Tufts since 2011. Monaco announced in February that he would step down at the end of this school year.

The Indian-born Kumar has also served as the dean at the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business and as a faculty member at the Stanford University Graduate School of Business. He's been Johns Hopkins' provost since 2016.

Tufts said Kumar will be the first Asian American and the first person of color to serve as Tufts’ president. In a video introduction, Kumar spoke about growing up in different areas of India as his father worked for the national police.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal