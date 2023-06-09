food and drink

Two Big Boston-Area Food Festivals Are Back for First Time Since Covid

By Jenny Hellwig

Two large food festivals will be returning to Boston this month for the first time since before the pandemic. 

As the hospitality industry struggled due to the impacts of Covid-19, so did food festivals: the last time that the Boston Pizza Festival and Taste of Somerville were held in-person was the summer of 2019. 

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

food and drinkBostonSomervillepizza
